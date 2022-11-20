Nashville, TN – Cashville Etc. is proud to present its first exhibition Faces of North Nashville exhibit at 100 Taylor Arts Collective.

This exhibition explores the sacred rich history of North Nashville faces and places. Cashville Etc. has partnered with Fisk University special collection to incorporate archival photos dating back to 1904, and even incorporate images that reimagine a past photo project from 1981 to now.

The exhibit runs November 19-December 30, 2022 at 100 Taylor Street, Nashville, Tenn. 37208.

Organizers wanted to think about historic preservation and were able to invite families including my own to submit images for the project that will be digitized and stored in the Fisk special collection.

This exhibit will allow access to this project and these family photos preservation for future generations. In addition, organizers curated images from local photographers’ archives all shot in North Nashville. This exhibition is meant to champion not just the past but the modern beauty of North Nashville.