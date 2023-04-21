On March 24, 2023, a powerful tornado hit a 300-mile area in Western Mississippi and destroyed hundreds of homes and lives. However, given competing national stories including mass shootings, Donald Trump, Tennessee, etc. the press has not been able to adequately cover the impact of the devastating tornado. In addition, there is no local media coverage. As a result, many Americans are not aware of the tragedies and desperation of poor people affected by the tornados, in rural Mississippi, and many of the towns affected are majority African American population.

Assistance is needed to load the truck leaving Lanham, Maryland, Tuesday, April 19th, to take supplies, food and other materials to some of the Mississippi families, whose homes have been destroyed. Volunteers are asked to bring canned goods, paper products, pet food/pet carriers, diapers and wipes, can openers, underwear, socks for men, women, and children; flip flops, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, boxes, packing tape, markers, supplies. Gift cards are badly needed.

Volunteers and donors are asked to help with truck loading at Mt. Calvery Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Road, Lanham, MD 20706; (301) 577-4882

Truck Loading dates/times:

· Saturday, April 15th from 10 am -6pm

· Monday, April 17th, 4 – 6 pm. **Media is invited 4 pm on Monday

Monetary Donations can be made via:

· CashApp: $CatoBishop

· ZELLE: 1-302-613-2158

· Paypal: Four Corners International Mission

· Check Payable to: Four Corners International Mission, P.O. Box 145, Bowie, MD 20719.

This spontaneous Mississippi Tornado Outreach Initiative is being coordinated through a partnership between Bishop Cato, Senior Pastor, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, and Black Women for Positive Change. They are calling out to communities nationwide to help families in distress in Mississippi, with focus on poor, rural communities that include large numbers of African American communities. For details the media can interview Judge Louwylynn Van Williams, Lincoln County, Mississippi, a local leader with boots on the ground. For interviews contact Karen Carrington-Washington, 202-210-4005, karencarrington@verizon.net

Donors can also send donations directly to Mississippi to Pastor Preston Wilson, New Hope Metropolitan Baptist Church, 311 Hartman Street, Brookhaven, MS 39601, Tel. 601.320.0750, pdwnhmbc@gmail.com.