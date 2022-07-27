Washington, D.C. — Still photographer Christy Bowe is one of the few women who has covered five consecutive administrations at the White House, two presidential impeachments, and eight presidential inaugurations and U.S. Supreme Court Justice confirmation hearings. A credentialed member of the White House Press Corps, House and Senate Press Photographers’ Gallery, and author, Bowe has captured celebrities and royalty at glamorous galas, heroes and sages during the horrific events of 9/11, fervent political and social unrest at the January 6 Insurrection, and the ebb and flow toll of political power.

In Eyes That Speak: One Woman News Photographer’s Journey with History Makers (SheaDean Publishing; ISBN: 978-0-578-30039-9), Bowe offers readers an intimate view of the White House and its power players through her lens.

A stunning photographic documentary of world and American leaders, triumphs, political tensions and crises from January 1993 through January 2021, Eyes That Speak presents Bowe’s “passion for being where the action is and recording history as it happens,” through memorable images and personal impressions of:

1. President William Jefferson Clinton, Code Name: Eagle.

2. Princess Diana, on a Red Cross mission to bring awareness to the dangers of old landmines in central Africa.

3. President George W. Bush, Code Name: Trailblazer.

4. Viktor Yushchenko of Ukraine, who kissed Bowe’s hand and thanked her for photographing him after his handsome face had become scarred from poison.

5. President Donald J. Trump, Code Name: Mogul.

6. President Joseph R. Biden, Code Name: Celtic.

7. A host of iconic personalities beyond politics, including Barba Streisand, Muhammad Ali, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert DeNiro, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Venus Williams, U.S. Supreme Court icon Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Robert Redford, who, after receiving a Presidential Medal of Freedom at age 80, shook Bowe’s hand and told her that he wished his mom and dad had been there.

About the Author

Christy Bowe is an acclaimed photojournalist, third-generation Washingtonian and life-long maverick. Before she jumped out of an airplane at 15,000 feet and earned her first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, she was thrown out of Catholic school in the ninth grade for refusing to conform. She attended Montgomery College of Rockville, Maryland, and the University of Missouri Photo Workshop-Carthage Missouri, but most of her education has been “on the job.” In pursuit of her passion for photography, Bowe earned her way into the small, elite circle of White House press photographers. Her pictures have been featured in magazines such as Time, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal and Rolling Stone. She is currently a credentialed member of the White House Press Corps, House and Senate Press Photographers’ Gallery, and a member of the White House Correspondents’ Association, White House News Photographers’ Association, WPOW and the National Press Photographers Association. Bowe has 10 images preserved in the George W. Bush Presidential Library; she won first place in the prestigious 2021 Paris Photo Prize State of The World Competition for her pictures of the January 6 Insurrection. The founder of ImageCatcher News, she resides in Bethesda, Maryland, and continues to work as a photojournalist, currently covering her fifth U.S. president, Joseph R. Biden.