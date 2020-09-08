Fifth Third Bank Promotes Aleta Young to Community Economic Development Manager (TN)

Nashville– Fifth Third Bank is proud to welcome Aleta Young as a vice president and community economic development manager for the Tennessee region. In this role Young collaborates with community and business leaders to strengthen the community’s future through inclusive lending, investments, education and services.

Young brings over 30 years of financial services experience to the role. Most recently, she was a retail regional manager for Fifth Third Bank where she managed 12 financial centers and supervised over 75 people in the Great Detroit area.

Young serves on the board of NeedLink Nashville. She previously served as co-chair and board treasurer of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority and as a board member of the Downtown Economic Development Authority of the City of Pontiac, Michigan. She was a member of the Michigan Women’s Foundation Entrepreneur You Program and the small business development committee for Southeast Michigan.

Young attended Alabama State University and holds a certificate in Risk Management Association Uniform Credit Analysis.

She has relocated to the greater Nashville Metropolitan area.