Women who have used chemical hair straighteners or hair relaxers and were diagnosed with uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, or endometrial cancer may be eligible to file a lawsuit and receive compensation.

To get started with your claim, contact the law firm of Hissey Mulderig & Friend by calling our office toll-free at 1-855-922-3660, or by filling out the free case evaluation form on the right side of this page.

Hair Straighteners & Relaxers Linked to Cancer

A study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2022 found that women who use chemical hair straighteners or hair relaxers are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with uterine cancer as non-users.

According to the study, about 4% of women who used hair straighteners or hair relaxers were diagnosed with uterine cancer, compared to only 1.6% of women who never used these products.

Hair straighteners and relaxers may also increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer or endometrial cancer.

Black Women at Greatest Risk of Cancer

Black women who use chemical hair straighteners or hair relaxers in particular may be at risk of developing uterine, ovarian, or endometrial cancer after using these products.

Because African-American women typically begin using hair straighteners and relaxers at a younger age, the number of cancer cases linked to these products is expected to be highest among Black women. African-American women comprised about 60% of women in the NIH study who said that they used chemical hair straighteners or hair relaxers.

Lawsuits Filed Against Hair Straighteners & Relaxers

The first lawsuit against manufacturers of chemical hair straighteners or hair relaxers was filed in October 2022 against L’Oreal USA by a Missouri woman who underwent a total hysterectomy after she was diagnosed with uterine cancer.

At least eight additional lawsuits have been filed by women who were diagnosed with cancer against manufacturers of chemical hair straighteners or relaxers.

Legal experts predict that more lawsuits against these manufacturers will be filed across the U.S. in the coming months as more women learn about the link between hair straighteners and relaxers and an increased cancer risk.

Straighteners & Relaxer Products Linked to Cancer

The following is a partial list of chemical hair straighteners and hair relaxers that may be linked to an increased risk of developing uterine, ovarian, or endometrial cancer:

Luster’s Pink

Luster’s Short Looks

Luster’s Smooth Touch

Namaste Curls Unleashed

Namaste HAIRepair

Namaste ORS Olive Oil

SoftSheen Carson Bantu

SoftSheen Carson Dark & Lovely

SoftSheen Carson Optimum

SoftSheen Carson Ultra Precise

Strength of Nature African Pride

Strength of Nature Just For Me

Strength of Nature Motions

Strength of Nature Soft & Beautiful

Strength of Nature TCB

Strength of Nature TCB Naturals

Contact Us to Start Your Claim Today

If you or a loved one used chemical hair straighteners or hair relaxers and have been diagnosed with uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, or endometrial cancer, you may qualify to file a lawsuit and receive compensation.

To start the process of filing a claim, contact the law firm of Hissey Mulderig & Friend by calling toll-free at 1-855-922-3660, or by sending us a message using the free contact form on the right side of this page.