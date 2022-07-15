New York, New York –Terra Renee is about to make history as the first African American Woman in Film to host and moderate a panel on Capitol Hill to discuss “Detailing the Whistleblower story on Film.” Renee is President of African American Women in Cinema Organization .

As history will serve, Terra is highly recognized in her industry and now has made even more of an impact in the world of African American Women Filmmakers. The keynote panel is at the 10th Anniversary of the Whistleblower Film Festival held at the Hart Senate State Building in Washington D.C.

“As the First, I am extremely humbled by this Historical opportunity and very excited about the participants on this panel that includes, Dr. Karen Moore, Founder of I am the Colour of Beautiful, Ambassador Suzan Johnson-Cook, and Terence Gordon , Film Director and Executive Producer of acclaimed documentary, What’s in A Name, also Executive Produced by Adrienne Mazzone . In addition, I’m honored and grateful for the incredible and unprecedented work that Marcel Reid and Michael McCray have done in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival. Breaking through in this monumental way, I hope this will encourage many to tell their stories.” Terra Renee, President of African American Women In Cinema

“Whistleblowing is both necessary and life changing.” Marcel Reid, Co-Founder, Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival/ Festival Director

“Terra’s work, impact and influence has been so meaningful, and has opened the door for our voices to be heard, our faces to be seen, our films to be discovered, our messages to be given, as Black women. I am so grateful to be included. We are going from Harlem to the Hill—what a momentous moment in history.” Ambassador Suzan Johnson-Cook, appointed by President Barack Obama

To attend the panel is complementary, however registration will be required, details for registration is forth coming. The Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival will also feature, the prestigious Pillar Dinner, the VIP reception at the National Press Club for Whistleblowers & Correspondence and Comedy tribute for Dick Gregory hosted by the Iconic and Legendary Comedienne, Marsha Warfield.