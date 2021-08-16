First Horizon Bank Announces New Banking Center Managers  in Franklin and Brentwood

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – First Horizon Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, today announced Shondra Duncan as the new banking center manager for Franklin Main and Denice Demers as the new banking center manager for Concord Hills. Duncan and Demers will be responsible for business development and growth, as well as managing operations for their respective centers.

“Shondra and Denice have been valuable members of the team throughout their careers with First Horizon,” said Carol Yochem, president of First Horizon Bank for the Middle Tennessee Region. “We look forward to the growth and fresh perspective they will bring to our company and customers. They will continue to be strong and effective leaders as they focus on customer relationships and expanding our presence within Williamson County.”

Duncan has been with First Horizon for nearly 12 years, most recently as the banking center manager at the East Nashville location. She joined First Horizon as a retail relationship manager in 2009. Demers joined First Horizon in 2015 as a banking center manager at the Carothers Corner location.