First Horizon Now Offering Online Version of its Free Financial Wellness Classes for Local Businesses

NASHVILLE, TN — In its continuing outreach to support businesses and their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, First Horizon Bank is now offering an online version of its free Financial Wellness programs that are typically held onsite.

The goal of the bank’s First Horizon Financial Wellness series of educational classes and one-on-one financial counseling is to help individuals improve their financial health – a subject that has taken on more importance during the pandemic.

Human resource leaders who enroll their companies for the Financial Wellness programs can offer their employees a financial health benefit that includes a wide range of classes and individual financial counseling sessions via phone or webinar. The educational and interactive classes cover such topics as managing a budget, building an emergency fund, understanding your credit score, preventing identity theft, and buying a home.

Currently, more than 200 Middle Tennessee companies are enrolled in the First Horizon Bank Financial Wellness program. Employees whose employers have enrolled in the program are also eligible to take advantage of a free, confidential financial counseling session with a First Horizon Bank representative. Participating companies or their employees do not have to bank with First Horizon Bank to take the classes or consult with a First Horizon Bank Financial Wellness expert.

Companies that wish to learn more about the program, classes and the financial counseling sessions can email Donna Spears, First Horizon Bank Business Development Acquisition Specialist, at: [email protected]