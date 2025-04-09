FirstBank Enters Asheville, Expanding Southeastern Footprint Across 5 States Regional bank expands into North Carolina with Andy Nadeau leading charge as Market President

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 8, 2025) – FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation, today announced a significant milestone, as it officially expands its presence into North Carolina with a new office in Asheville. This move elevates FirstBank’s position as a leading community bank in the Southeast with service across a five-state region.

“With current banking operations in small towns and iconic cities across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Central Alabama and North Georgia, North Carolina is the natural next step,” said Chris Holmes, FirstBank’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “For over three decades, we have continued to grow our total assets, now in the billions, by sharing our vision of authentic community banking with each new branch.”

To support the move, FirstBank has hired Andy Nadeau as the Market President, charged with strategically growing the community bank’s overall footprint in North Carolina. Led by Nadeau, the local team also includes Jennifer Arnold, who joins as VP, Commercial Relationship Manager, and Bryan Boone as Senior Commercial Relationship Manager.

With three decades of financial services experience, Mr. Nadeau is a dynamic banking executive with a track record of success in Asheville’s market. Prior to joining FirstBank, he served as President of the Asheville Market and SVP, East Region Commercial Banking Market Executive at Bank of America, advising clients with annual revenues of $5 million to $2 billion across all major industries. He successfully integrated the bank’s lines of businesses and elevated the firm’s market share by executing targeted national expansion strategies. Nadeau is a graduate of Husson University, where he earned his BS in Business Administration and his MBA.

“As a community bank, FirstBank will serve as a vital economic engine within the Western North Carolina market,” said Nadeau. “By supporting the growth of Asheville businesses and assisting families with their financial needs through our local decision-making model, we will impact the overall prosperity and stability of our community.”

As the primary Relationship Manager for business clients in Asheville and Western North Carolina, Ms. Arnold works alongside local businesses to provide tailored solutions. With over 27 years of experience in consumer and commercial banking, she joins FirstBank from PNC, where she most recently served as Vice President of Business Banking. Arnold graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, she has been a part of the Asheville community since 2014 and is involved in the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Finance Committee. Additionally, Arnold is a strong supporter of local women in business through several activities and initiatives. In her downtime, she enjoys spending time with her husband, exploring the ocean and Desert Southwest, and keeping active through CrossFit.

Mr. Boone also joins the local team and is responsible for acquiring new commercial banking relationships and growing market profitability. Prior to joining FirstBank, Boone served as a Market Executive for ServisFirst Bank, and he brings 25 years of industry experience working with both national and regional banks. Boone graduated from Mars Hill University with his Bachelor of Business Administration, with concentrations in management, marketing, and economics. A proud Western North Carolina native, he currently serves on the Board of the Mountain Child Advocacy Center. In his free time, Boone enjoys spending time with his wife, their two daughters, and their grandchildren.

“By continuing to expand across the Southeast, we have an opportunity to implement FirstBank’s unique local banking model into this market and improve the financial futures of families, small businesses, and industry leaders,” said Travis Edmondson, Chief Banking Officer. “I look forward to working with Andy and the local team to build and maintain strong relationships in Asheville and grow FirstBank’s presence across North Carolina.”

Since opening its doors in 1906, FirstBank has remained steadfast in its commitment to uplifting communities and building wealth throughout the Southeast. Starting as one small branch in West Tennessee, this expansion into North Carolina now puts FirstBank’s community-style banking across a five-state region that is scalable for further growth.

About FirstBank

FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), has approximately $13.2 billion in total assets. Since 1906, local banking has remained at the forefront of FirstBank’s approach to serving businesses, families, and individuals within the communities it calls home. FirstBank is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 77 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama, North Georgia, and Western North Carolina, along with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast.