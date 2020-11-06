Facebook Comments
Fisk Senior Named Conference Defensive Player of the Year
March 18, 2020 Scott Wallace Metro Sports Comments Off on Fisk Senior Named Conference Defensive Player of the Year
NASHVILLE, TN — This past week, Fisk University guard Jayla Long, a senior from Birmingham, Alabama, was named the Association of Independent Institution Conference defensive player of the year. Long averaged 4.7 steals per game. […]
Clark Uses Federal Opportunity to Enhance Her Passion
September 17, 2020 Scott Wallace Metro Sports Comments Off on Clark Uses Federal Opportunity to Enhance Her Passion
Fisk senior women’s basketball player is intern for Congressman Jim Cooper NASHVILLE- Ti’Ara Clark is not your average college student. The Fisk University senior from Dallas, Texas excels in the classroom and on the basketball […]
Fisk’s 150th Homecoming Wrap-Up This Weekend
NASHVILLE, TN — Join Fisk University this weekend wrap up the celebration of the 150th Homecoming of Fisk University. Themed “Journey Through the Decades”, this year’s homecoming is shaping up to be an incredible weekend […]