Fisk President Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr. Resigns Amid Allegations

“Fisk University has ended its relationship with Dr. Kevin D. Rome, Sr.,” the university said in a statement. “The University thanks Dr. Rome for his service as president of Fisk and wishes the very best to him and his family.” Rome did not respond to voicemail or email requesting comment. Rome’s departure after three years continues a trend of unusually high turnover at the helm of the historically Black university. Leaders initially hoped Rome would stay for a decade or longer. But a scandal upended those plans. “Fisk is positioned for a wonder future and we look forward to the years ahead,” said Frank L. Sims, Chair, Fisk University Board of Trustees. Provost Vann Newkirk will serve as interim president.