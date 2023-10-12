NASHVILLE, Tenn.- Effective October 6, 2023, Fisk University has named Valencia Jordan as its new Director of Athletics. Jordan, who played volleyball at the university in 1981-82, will take over immediately at the North Nashville HBCU university.

“Being an AD is a dream come true for me,” said Jordan. “Coming full circle to Fisk is an honor. So much rich tradition here. Now it is time to make some new history. There are some great people here. I look forward to getting to work and making Fisk a school athletes want to attend.”

Jordan has longtime ties to the Nashville sports seen. She worked in athletics at Tennessee State University from 1989 to 2021. From 1992 to 1994, she was the head volleyball coach and assisted on the women’s basketball team. In 2000, she took over the helm as the head of women’s basketball until 2003.

In 2003, Tennessee Sports Hall of Famer Teresa Phillips, who was the TSU athletic director at the time, named Jordan her associate athletic director. Last November, Jordan was named the Special Programs Coordinator at the Metropolitan Davidson County Parks Department before moving on to Fisk.

Jordan will get to work with a solid coaching staff that includes former NBA all-star Kenny Anderson, former NCAA All-Around Champion gymnast Corrinne Tarver, University of Memphis star women’s basketball player Victoria Crawford, former Lipscomb University star volleyball player Jessica Enderle, and Fisk legend Robert Moore.

The hire has created a buzz around the HBCU community. Jordan’s staff is excited about her coming on board.

“I have heard nothing but good things about her,” said Anderson of Jordan. “She knows a lot of people, so it will be great for her to be our leader. The team is excited to have her on.”