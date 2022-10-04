Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Fisk University is excited to announce that on September 1st, Fredrick Haywood, Jr. joined the Marketing and Communications team as the new Digital Marketing and Communications Manager to help further expand the institution’s rapidly growing digital footprint.

As the new Digital Marketing and Communications Manager, Fredrick will be responsible for setting quantifiable goals as well as creating, executing, and measuring digital marketing campaigns for each of the university’s target audiences.

“I have observed Fredrick’s growth over the past five years and am impressed with both his keen eye for emerging marketing trends as well as his proficiency in content strategy. Because he has held marketing roles across other industries, he brings to this role a diversity of knowledge that will be game-changing as we continue to experience a heightened brand presence,” said Maya Brown, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications.

Haywood was most recently the Digital Marketing and Communications Manager at Wiley College. He oversaw digital brand overhauls, created print and digital campaigns, and strategized content that resulted in a 45% increase in the school’s followers and a social media verification badge. He also developed and executed Wiley College’s brand standards in order to promote brand consistency and recognition.

Haywood held a position at Amazon as a Marketing Specialist on the Alexa Voice Service Customer Lifecycle and Channel Marketing team, where he developed strategies to expand the Alexa Built-in brand and provide marketing support and visibility to all Alexa built-in devices throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Mound Bayou, Mississippi native is a HBCU Alumnus. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a focus in Marketing from Jackson State University.