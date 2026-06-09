Nashville Zoo Opposes Proposed Data Center Near Campus, Urges Public Action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Zoo officials are urging community members and local leaders to oppose a proposed data center development planned on land adjacent to the Zoo, citing concerns about its potential impact on animals, visitors and nearby neighborhoods.

According to the Zoo, Atlanta-based AI company DC Blox plans to build a 69,000-square-foot data center on a 23.5-acre site bordering the Zoo. Public permit documents indicate the initial facility would occupy 1.6 acres under one roof, with two additional buildings, a substation and support structures also planned as part of the project.

Zoo leaders said the proposed facility would use at least 50 megawatts of power, an amount they say is equivalent to the energy consumption of 30,000 to 50,000 single-family homes. They argue that drawing that level of electricity around the clock could place added strain on the community’s power grid, affecting the Zoo, nearby schools and surrounding neighborhoods.

In addition to concerns about energy use, the Zoo said researchers have warned that data centers can contribute to noise pollution, light pollution and threats to water quality in nearby communities.

Zoo officials said those factors could have significant implications for the facility’s approximately 3,000 animals. They expressed particular concern that constant noise from cooling systems and generators, along with bright operational and security lighting, could disrupt animals’ natural rhythms and behaviors.

The Zoo said such disruptions could hinder conservation initiatives, including its clouded leopard breeding program.

The organization also pointed to reports from other communities across the country that have raised concerns about the effects of data center developments, including residents in Memphis.

While Zoo leadership said it has been in regular communication with city officials regarding the issue, the organization is also encouraging supporters to take action by signing a petition opposing the proposed development near the Zoo and surrounding community.

The Zoo is additionally asking residents to contact Metro Nashville council members and Mayor Freddie O’Connell to express support for legislation identified as BL2026-1391, sponsored by Councilmember Rollin Horton.

Supporters are also being encouraged to attend a Nashville Planning Commission public hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 11, at 4 p.m. at 700 President Ronald Reagan Way. During the hearing, members of the public will have an opportunity to speak in support of BL2026-1391, with each speaker allotted two minutes for comments.

Nashville Zoo officials said their opposition to the project stems from concerns about protecting the health and safety of the animals in their care, Zoo employees, visitors and neighboring communities.