Five Groups Collaborate to Feed Families in Food Giveaway

Photos courtesy of Mike Strasinger

Local groups fight off steamy temperatures to give out $100,000 worth of food

By McKinley Young Jr.

NASHVILLE, Tn.- A typically hot July day didn’t stop five local groups from collaborating to give away food to the North Nashville community. Members of the Layman Lessons Ministries, In Full Motion, the Dirty Dozen Mentoring Group, Coaches Against Violence (CAV) and the National Playmakers Academy fought off the heat to giveaway $100,000 worth of non-perishable food after canceling the day before due to lightning. District 1 school board candidate Robert Taylor and former Metro Policewoman Alisha Shoates-James also was on hand to help.

“It is important to pinpoint a need then do something about it,” said CAV Spokesperson Angela Stone.” We made a lot of people happy today. Mr. Taylor was here all day and Mrs. Shoates-James helped us out tremendously. The line didn’t stop until we ran out of food. The smiles on the faces of the people was our reward.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the recipients were asked to stay in their cars and drive up to the area where food was distributed. A few of the people receiving the food was so grateful that they parked and helped give out the food as well. The groups welcomed the help since many of the volunteers that were scheduled to help the day before, couldn’t help because of prior commitments.

“We knew canceling the day before would be challenging for us,” said Dirty Dozen CEO Avery Patton.” I used my lunch hour to do what I could. Others saw that we needed helped and they pitched in. This was all about collaborating to make something great happen.”