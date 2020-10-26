Food distribution event held at Lee Chapel with Dr. Butler and Metro Nashville Police Department

Facebook Comments
Related Articles
Mac’s Moments: Q&A With Local Athletes Pearl-Cohn’s Destiny Poole
Each week, McKinley Young Jr. of Bench Press Reloaded catches up with some of the top athletes in the Metropolitan Nashville area. Recently he sat down with Pearl-Cohn High School girls’ basketball player Destiny Poole. […]
Rep. Dixie, Sen. Gilmore, Local Leaders Ask Nashville to Curtail Landfill Expansion
October 20, 2020 Article Submitted Local Comments Off on Rep. Dixie, Sen. Gilmore, Local Leaders Ask Nashville to Curtail Landfill Expansion
NASHVILLE—State Representative Vincent Dixie and State Senator Brenda Gilmore will hold a news conference this Wednesday to ask Nashville city leaders to curtail a planned expansion of Waste Management’s Southern Services Landfill. The State lawmakers will be […]
Charity Sidesteps Storm Response Red Tape
By Clint Confehr NASHVILLE, TN — Lee Chapel’s pastor appropriated $5,000 from a Community Foundation grant to pay dumping fees for volunteers’ removal of tornado debris from a North Nashville neighborhood. At about that time, […]