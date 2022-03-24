Jackie Flemming is the true definition of what it means to be a modern-day superwoman. In addition to owning a book publishing company, curating her own talk show, hosting a multitude of conferences and retreats, and writing four highly-rated, purpose-driven books, she successfully manages the titles of Mom, Minister, and Entrepreneur.

Jackie’s personal journey included struggles with drug abuse, staying in and out of trouble as a teenager, and a potential life of crime and lengthy prison sentences. She was blessed with an opportunity to pivot from a troubled background to creating a form a new venture: beginning her journey as a Minister and Entrepreneur.

Balancing titles as a multi-passionate entrepreneur has not always been an easy task for Jackie, and, throughout her journey, she began to fully understand what it truly means to have it all. She wants to continue to educate women, mothers, and entrepreneurs on the reality that comes along with working within their passion-driven purpose, without losing sight of their individuality.