Renee Patricia Barnwell, 62, of New Bern died Friday, December 17, 2021 at her residence.

Her service is 2 PM, Saturday, January 8, 2021 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 308 Meadows Street, New Bern led by Rev. Charles Davis of UFNB and Reverend Robert Johnson, Ebenezer Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her parents, Dr. Sidney and Mary Bailey Barnwell of the home; sister, Maria Barnwell; brother, John Barnwell.