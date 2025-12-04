Fortitude Re Donates $200,000 to Cumberland River Compact to Support Environmental Education

Nashville, TN – Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd., (“Fortitude Re”) yesterday announced a $200,000 donation to the Cumberland River Compact through its Fortitude Re 4 Good community partnership program. The donation was presented during a volunteer tree planting event at Cane Ridge High School.

During the event, Fortitude Re employees joined volunteers from the Cumberland River Compact to plant native trees and support the region’s long-term sustainability goals. This collaboration highlights the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its ongoing investment in the Nashville community.

“This partnership reflects Fortitude Re’s deep commitment to creating lasting impact where we live and work,” said Amanda Stewart, SVP, Employee Experience and Head of Fortitude Re 4 Good. “By supporting the Cumberland River Compact’s education and restoration initiatives, we’re helping to equip the next generation with the knowledge and resources to protect their environment and ensure a stronger, more sustainable future for our communities.”

The Cumberland River Compact works to enhance the health and enjoyment of the Cumberland River and its streams through environmental education, community engagement, and restoration programs. Fortitude Re’s donation will support environmental and water education initiatives for K-12 students across Middle Tennessee and train teachers to incorporate environmental science lessons in their classrooms.

“Fortitude Re’s continued support of the Cumberland River Compact has been transformative,” said Mekayle Houghton, Executive Director, Cumberland River Compact. “Because of their dedication to making environmental education more accessible to youth, even more kids will have the experiences today that will make them environmental stewards of the future. Today’s tree planting unites students, teachers, Compact staff, and Fortitude Re volunteers – because we’re all needed to ensure a future of clean, plentiful water.”

The collaboration with Cumberland River Compact reflects Fortitude Re 4 Good’s focus on long-term community partnerships that enhance learning, promote sustainability, and strengthen local impact. To learn more about Fortitude Re’s mission and commitments to the communities where we live and work, visit https://fortitude-re.com/fortitude-re-4-good/.