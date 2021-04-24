Franklin Road Academy Announces New Defensive Coordinator for Football Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 22, 2021) — Franklin Road Academy announced the hiring of Ed Sanders as their new defensive coordinator and middle school physical education faculty member. Sanders graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Tennessee State University where he was a standout defensive back for four seasons, helping to lead the Tigers to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference championships and being named AllConference and All-American. Following graduation, he briefly played in the Canadian Football League before beginning his college coaching career at Delaware State University as special teams coordinator for four seasons. Sanders then went on to serve as defensive coordinator for his alma mater Tennessee State for seven seasons. Sanders has over 15 years of experience in collegiate and independent school football coaching. He is currently serving as the physical education department head and defensive coordinator for Goodpasture Christian School. No stranger to the FRA community, Sander’s daughter, Khalia, graduates from FRA this May.

“We are thrilled to have Ed join the FRA community as a teacher and coach. He will be a great addition to our faculty and he will have an immediate impact across campus. He is a talented educator and coach. His collegiate coaching experience will prove invaluable for our student-athletes preparing for college football and beyond as we continue to support our kids and grow our program,” remarked Head of School Sean Casey.

“Sanders has a tremendous football background and is highly respected in the Nashville community. He will be an exceptional role model and leader for our students both in the classroom and on the field,” said Kris Palmerton, director of athletics.

“I have known Coach Sanders for a number of years, dating back to when he recruited our student-athletes to play for him at Tennessee State University. I knew if the opportunity ever arose, he would be someone we would love to get here at FRA. Thankfully the timing has worked out, and we are blessed to have Ed joining our coaching staff. His expertise in the game and alignment with our mission make Ed a perfect fit for FRA. I can’t wait to get him on campus and involved with our kids,” said Bill Whittemore, head varsity football coach.

“It is an honor and blessing to join the rich tradition that FRA is known for,” Sanders said. “I can’t wait to hit the ground running in the classroom and on the football field. Go Panthers!”

Sanders will officially take his new position with Franklin Road Academy in June.