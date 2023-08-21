\

NASHVILLE – Airport retail developer Fraport Tennessee is pleased to announce eight leasing opportunities at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®), adding to an exciting array of new retail, food and drink, and service amenities in one of the nation’s fastest-growing airports. The locations will occupy 15,642 square feet of space in the soon to be expanded Concourse D.

The Concourse D extension is part of the airport’s New Horizon expansion phase to accommodate growth for up to 35 million passengers and continue to build a world-class airport. The airport marked another record-breaking fiscal year in June 2023 with 21.9 million passengers and more nonstop destinations. The historic growth has resulted in further airport and facility expansion to meet travel demands and the region’s continued growth and popularity as a destination.

“We congratulate the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority on its tremendous growth and banner year! We opened 25 more new shops and restaurants over the past 18 months and are thrilled to embark on this next phase of development,” said Matt Jennings, Vice President of Fraport Tennessee. “Visitors will have more retail and dining choices with Tennessee flair and much more to discover at BNA.”

The design work for the Concourse D extension has already commenced. The additional terminal area will bring five new gates to the current six, eight concessions locations, and similar finishes and designs with high ceilings and expansive, inviting node areas for travelers. The expansion will also feature a new open-air veranda for travelers at the end of the concourse. The three food and drink locations, three retail/service locations, and two “hybrid” locations will be available for handover and construction starts in February 2025.

The competitive RFP process opened on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Proposals are due by the closing date: September 12, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. CT.

Fraport Tennessee invites qualified and interested proposers to a workshop for information on RFP goals, details, proposal submission requirements, and timelines. New operators are encouraged to attend an in-person or virtual workshop this month. To register or for more information, please email nashvillerfp@fraport-usa.com.

Fraport – BNA Concourse D Extension Concessions RFP Workshop #1

Monday, August 21, 2023

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Doubletree Suites by Hilton Nashville Airport

2424 Atrium Way – Nashville, TN 37214

Fraport – BNA Concourse D Extension Concessions RFP Workshop #2

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

via Microsoft Teams

Email nashvillerfp@fraport-usa.com to sign up to be invited.

Fraport USA develops and manages award-winning retail concessions programs at several major U.S. airports, including Nashville, Baltimore/Washington, Cleveland, New York-JFK Terminal 5, and Newark Terminal B.