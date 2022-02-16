(Montgomery, AL) – The Freedom Rides Museum, a historic property of the Alabama Historical Commission will present a virtual program in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis on February 21st at 1 pm. To join the event, visit the Freedom Rides Museum Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/2cu1EDME3.

This year, Congressman Lewis’ birthday falls on President’s Day and the Freedom Rides Museum is presenting a program to explore the legacy of Congressman Lewis as one of the leaders of the Freedom Rides. A turning point in the Kennedy administration, the Freedom Riders’ courageous, peaceful protests compelled President John F. Kennedy and his brother U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy to get actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement.

The featured speaker is Pulitzer Prize winning historian and author Dr. Taylor Branch. Dr. Branch is an American author and public speaker best known for his landmark trilogy on the civil rights era, America in the King Years. He has returned to civil rights history in his latest book, The King Years: Historic Moments in the Civil Rights Movement (2013).

About the Freedom Rides Museum

Working with concerned citizens, The Alabama Historical Commission saved the Greyhound Bus Station from demolition in the mid-1990s. The Museum is located at 210 S. Court Street, at the intersection of S. Court St. and Adams Avenue in downtown Montgomery. An award-winning exhibit on the building’s exterior traces the Freedom Riders’ history. It uses words and images of the Freedom Riders, those who supported them, and those who opposed them. Interior exhibits highlight additional information on the Freedom Riders and the way in which buildings were designed for racial segregation. Today, the Alabama Historical Commission operates this significant site.

About the Alabama Historical Commission

Located in historic downtown Montgomery at 468 S. Perry Street, the Alabama Historical Commission is the state historic preservation agency for Alabama. The agency was created by an act of the state legislature in 1966 with a mission to protect, preserve and interpret Alabama’s historic places. AHC works to accomplish its mission through two fields of endeavor: Preservation and promotion of state-owned historic sites as public attractions; and, statewide programs to assist people, groups, towns, and cities with local preservation activities. For a complete list of programs and properties owned and operated by the AHC, hours of operation, and admission fees please visit ahc.alabama.gov