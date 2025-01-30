From military service to MLK Day inspiration: Elizabeth Daniel’s journey at APSU

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University’s third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast featured a unique perspective this year, with a fireside chat featuring online student Elizabeth Daniel as the event’s interviewer.

Daniel, who is set to graduate in August 2025 with a master’s degree in criminal justice, led a discussion with APSU alumnus and retired Marine Lt. Gen. Ronald Bailey on Jan. 20 that explored themes of leadership, equality, and social justice.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, to a Black mother and Irish father, Daniel has balanced her military career with her academic goals and family life. She has 11 years of military experience under her belt, including seven years in the U.S. Army and a current role in the Air Force specializing in operation management services.

As a first-generation college student and former single mother, Daniel’s path to higher education was not without challenges. However, her determination to build a career, care for her children, and pursue her studies all at once showcases the resilience often found in military-affiliated students.

One of the program’s standout features is its accelerated format. While a traditional graduate program in criminal justice typically takes about two years to complete, APSU offers fast-track eight-week courses. This innovative structure has allowed Daniel to pursue her degree entirely online and complete it in just one year, a significant advantage for active-duty military personnel balancing service commitments with educational goals.

Despite being an online student, Daniel found a meaningful connection to campus through her participation in the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The event, now in its third year, was conceived by university staff member LaNeeça Williams, chief of institutional culture and Title IX coordinator, to foster an environment at APSU that celebrates civil rights, community power, and the foundations of equality. This year’s celebration took place in the Morgan University Center Ballroom, bringing together the campus and surrounding community to honor Dr. King’s legacy through dialogue and reflection.

Daniel’s involvement as the student interviewer gave her the opportunity to not only engage deeply with her university community, but also to contribute meaningfully to the dialogue surrounding Dr. King’s legacy.

Her passion for Martin Luther King Jr.’s message dates back to a first-grade assignment that sparked her interest in human rights and set her on the path to pursuing a law career. This early inspiration came full circle as Daniel led the conversation with Lt. Gen. Bailey, which covered a wide range of topics that resonate with Dr. King’s vision.

The event also featured a presentation of the VR documentary “Traveling While Black” by Dr. Al Tilooby, further enriching the discussion on civil rights and social progress. Attendees, including Daniel, had the opportunity to network and enjoy a complimentary breakfast buffet, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

Daniel’s story resonates with many military-affiliated students who juggle multiple responsibilities while pursuing their educational dreams. Her journey from military service to aspiring lawyer, culminating in her role at the MLK Day celebration, exemplifies how military students can find meaningful ways to connect with their university and continue serving their communities.

As Daniel prepares to graduate and apply to law schools across the country, her story serves as an inspiration to other military-affiliated students at APSU. She demonstrates that with determination and the right support, it’s possible to balance military service, family life, and academic pursuits while engaging in important cultural and social initiatives on campus.