From Stratford to Harvard: GEAR UP Student Earns Full Scholarship to Ivy League School

Once Isioma Ikhile opened the application portal on her phone and saw the news, she couldn’t wait to call her mother. And then there was screaming – the good kind – on both ends of the line.

The star student who goes by “Si” would be going to Harvard on a full scholarship.

Si, this year’s salutatorian at Stratford STEM Magnet High School, will be a first-generation college student when she starts classes at the nation’s oldest and most prestigious university this fall. Her achievement is a tribute to her talent, drive, and intellect – and a major triumph for GEAR UP, the federally funded MNPS program that has worked with Si and thousands of other students to help them see and prepare for the possibilities of college and careers since 2018.

“GEAR UP has been so helpful in the whole application process,” Si, who lived in Nigeria until she was 10, said on a recent afternoon as she prepared for both a trip to Harvard and the Stratford prom the following weekend. “In Nigeria, you weren’t having all these extracurricular activities. Everything was just going to school and coming back.

“The staff is so supportive. Having somebody who just celebrates all your wins and comforts you whenever you feel losses has been really, really helpful. This year was definitely a roller coaster, and GEAR UP has been here for me every step of the way.”

GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is in the final year of its seven-year grant. Staff members have served the Class of 2024 and Class of 2025 at seven high schools – Antioch, Cane Ridge, Glencliff, Maplewood, John Overton, Pearl-Cohn, and Stratford – starting when those students were still in middle school in 2019-20.

Once the students reached high school, GEAR UP was serving more than 4,000 students each year, said Mark Photivihok, a GEAR UP specialist at Stratford. Students who graduated in 2024 have continued to receive support from the program during their first year of college.