By Mel and Pearl Shaw

Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama announced the public phase of its $125 million fundraising campaign. They are in the process of raising the remaining $25 million and have invited all to participate in their unique campaign. It’s more than raising funds for an HBCU celebrating 125 years, it’s also a campaign to invest in Fairfield, the community they are a part of. Their slogan: Come Grow With Us.

Miles College is inviting everyone to the table and working to ensure that as they grow their facilities and programs they work in concert with their neighbors. They don’t want to become an oasis: they want to create partnerships that will encourage investments in Fairfield and the revitalization of the community.

Over the past four years they have raised more than $100 million towards their $125 goal. These funds ensured safe continuation of the college experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. They provided investments in technology infrastructure, facilities upgrades, STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) and social work programming, a Black Male Teacher Initiative, eGaming, and faculty development. The remaining $25 million will change the college’s landscape with renovation of historic Williams Hall, the first building on campus. Funds will also be used for scholarships and tuition assistance, academic programs and endowment. This phase of the campaign also includes raising predevelopment funds for 41 acres of campus property that is ready to be developed. The goal is to create “The Village” which is envisioned as home to an Innovation Center and Multi-Purpose Facility along with commercial development for the campus and the city of Fairfield.

Earlier this month campaign chair Mike Suco, President and CEO of Coca-Cola United Bottling Company toasted the college with the raising of small bottles of Coca-Cola. “This campaign will change the future of our region with an increase in graduates prepared to lead in business, government, community, and family life.” Campaign Co-Chair, Leroy Abrahams, Executive Vice President and Head of Community Affairs at Regions Bank, greeted the full room of College supporters with his take on the uniqueness of the campaign. “What makes this campaign unique is the college’s vision for inclusionary growth. Miles College wants to expand its academics and facilities and at the same time help catalyze improvements for the surrounding community of Fairfield.”

We were delighted to be at the campaign announcement and are even more delighted to serve as counsel to this campaign. The team at Miles College is a joy to work with. They have what it takes to be successful in fundraising and partnership building. College President Bobbie Knight, J.D., the board chair Bishop Clarence Kelby Heath, and the campaign leaders are all respected across the community and committed to the campaign’s success. They are “we” thinkers, not “me” thinkers and they are moving the campaign forward despite the well-known challenges that so many HBCU’s face when it comes to fundraising. They are focused on what they can do and strategically using the resources they have. They are doing it, and you can too.