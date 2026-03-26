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    FUNdraising Good Times: Life without nonprofits

    Mel and Pearl ShawBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
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    We have had hard times before and we are having them again. Will it get better? We believe it
    will. But in the meantime, it’s time to help each other. And it’s time to support the value and
    dignity that nonprofit organizations and institutions provide each and every day. These
    nonprofits are us – the best of us.

    Gas prices are up. Groceries cost more. Wages are frozen. Some government employees are not
    being paid. Major employers are “restructuring,” laying people off at an alarming rate. Funding
    from government agencies is changing and too often disappearing from our communities. Too
    many of our neighbors are hiding in their own homes for fear of being swept off the street and
    deported. Jewish institutions are targeted for hate and violence. What is going on? And who can
    help?

    One answer: nonprofits, big and small. They have always sought to fill the void, and they
    continue to do so. They may not be visible, but they are everywhere. They are feeding and
    providing meals to the working poor, those who have lost their jobs, and those who are not
    currently receiving wages while working. They operate clinics, providing health care and mental
    health services to those who can no longer afford health insurance. They are offering spiritual
    assistance as people turn to faith organizations for emotional, mental, and spiritual help and
    health. They help the growing number of people experiencing intimate partner violence. They
    are our nonprofits and they are serving us.

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    Nonprofits are organizing and informing us about what we can do within our democracy to stop
    the cruel exertion of power against “the people” instead of the considered use of power “for the
    people.” They are rescuing animals that people can no longer afford to care for. They are opening
    their arms to homeless and exploited children and teenagers and not turning away those who are
    LGBTQ. They are innovating education, helping to ensure all of us have access to an education
    and the skills to earn a livable wage. They are teaching English to those who are new to our
    country and communities. They are helping people transition to life in the USA, sharing
    information about their legal rights, and how to navigate the system. They research cures for
    cancers and other illnesses that literally steal life from us. They are our nonprofits and they are
    serving us.

    They are not just serving us, they are us. They represent the best of who we are and who we can
    be. As we can, we have to step up to support these organizations financially and with our time
    and resources. They need our support more than ever, and we need them more than ever. Let us
    support those who have been standing in the void and are equipped to do so. Let us ask, how can
    we be of service? Better times are coming and we can prepare for them by caring for each other.
    We are all in this together.

    Copyright 2026 – Mel and Pearl Shaw of Saad&amp;Shaw–Comprehensive Fund Development
    Services, providing fundraising coaching, planning, case for support services, and more.
    www.saadandshaw.com. Virtual services and consultations always available.

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