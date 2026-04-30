TSU Breaks Ground on Ultra-Modern $60 Million Engineering Building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News) – Tennessee State University marked a historic milestone April 21 as university officials, state legislators, and community stakeholders gathered in the heart of campus for the groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art $60 million engineering facility. Designed to elevate the student experience through immersive, hands-on learning, the nearly 70,000-square-foot building is intended to be an interdisciplinary hub for innovation and workforce readiness. President Dwayne Tucker says the new facility will give students hands-on experiences that mirror what industries offer. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

The facility, funded by the State of Tennessee, will be constructed on the site of the former Clay Hall. It is scheduled for occupancy by the start of the 2027/2028 academic year. This project represents the second major campus expansion under TSU President Dwayne Tucker since taking office a little over a year ago. Last June, the university broke ground for a $90 million agriculture facility that is currently under construction.

“Today represents a transformative moment in the history of Tennessee State University,” Tucker told the assembled crowd. “TSU has long been committed to expanding access, driving innovation, and preparing leaders who shape the future. The promise of a new engineering building stands as a bold reflection of our mission. This facility will unify our engineering and applied technology programs into one interdisciplinary hub, designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and discovery across all levels of learning.” An architect’s rendering of the new facility officials say will serve as a hub for innovation and cutting-edge research when completed.

Inside the facility, students will engage in hands-on experiences that mirror the industries they will soon lead, Tucker added. He expressed deep gratitude to the State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), and the Tennessee Legislature for their investment, while also acknowledging the vital presence of alumni and faculty.

Dr. Julie A. Roberts, chief academic officer at THEC and a former TSU staff member, emphasized the regional impact. “Engineering has long been a cornerstone of excellence at TSU, and today’s groundbreaking marks an exciting new chapter in that legacy. This state-of-the-art facility will expand opportunities for students, strengthen workforce readiness, and support the kind of innovation that will shape Tennessee’s future,” Roberts said. Will Radford, Assistant VP for Campus Operations and Planning, Design and Construction, gives reporters an overview of the technical and strategic vision of the project. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

For current and former students, the ceremony was a moment of immense pride. Mark Gray, a civil engineering student and member of the inaugural cohort of a mining engineering program, said, “What we’re experiencing right now at TSU feels like a true revolution. This moment reflects the vision, innovation, and commitment of our faculty and leadership. I’m proud to be part of something historic.”

Tarik Williams, a mechanical engineering and computer science major, called the building a “declaration.” He noted, “This will be more than classrooms and labs. It will be a space where ideas are tested, where collaboration thrives, and where future engineers discover what’s possible.” State Rep. Harold Love Jr., third from right, joins President Tucker, students and other stakeholders at the groundbreaking celebration. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Dr. Lin Li, dean of the College of Engineering, detailed the academic impact of the facility, which will replace Torrence Hall, the program’s home for decades. Dr. Li offered a deep appreciation to the partners who moved the project forward, specifically the State Building Commission, THEC, and the Tennessee General Assembly.

Representatives of the TSU Board of Trustees, and senior administration participate in the ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

“The facility will serve as a hub for innovation and cutting-edge research, while reflecting TSU’s commitment to sustainability and leadership,” Li said. “While the building will serve the entire college, it will provide a particular emphasis on ‘The Engineering Experience,’ with the intent to recruit and retain future engineers. This is not just an investment in a building; it’s an investment in people, in ideas, and in the belief that engineering can change the world.” He noted the building includes adaptive learning labs, a welcome center, 7 classrooms, 19 teaching labs, and 6 research labs, covering fields from Robotics and Drone Flight to Mechatronics and Transportation Simulation. The Grammy Award-winning Aristocrat of Bands provides the entertainment at the groundbreaking celebration. (Photo by Aaron Grayson)

Will Radford, assistant vice president of Campus Operations and Planning, Design and Construction, provided an overview of the technical and strategic vision. He described a facility intentionally designed to inspire, strategically positioned to foster academic engagement across and beyond the campus.

“Every element of this facility has been thoughtfully designed to support what we call ‘The Engineering Experience,’ an immersive, hands-on approach that prepares students to lead in a rapidly evolving technological world. But just as important as what this building will contain is how it will come to life.”

Radford said the facility will feature more than 30 teaching and research laboratories, dedicated maker and prototyping spaces, modern computer labs, and a centralized hub for academic leadership. He explained that the architecture promotes an open, collaborative atmosphere, anchored by an open atrium that serves as the heart of student interaction. By integrating high-tech simulation environments with traditional academic spaces, Radford noted that TSU is setting a new standard for campus infrastructure that directly translates to industry readiness.

For more information on the College of Engineering at TSU, visit www.tnstate.edu/engineering/.

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public land-grant university offering 41 bachelor’s degrees, 15 graduate certificates, 27 master’s degrees, and nine doctoral degrees. TSU’s campus spans 500 acres. The university is committed to academic excellence, providing students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders. Visit tnstate.edu for more details.