Dr. Adrienne Battle Named 2026 Regional Superintendent of the Year

Nashville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle on being named the Mid-Cumberland Superintendent of the Year by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.

The recognition was announced during a recent TOSS Mid-Cumberland Superintendents’ Study Council. Dr. Battle was selected by her peers in the Mid-Cumberland Region for her leadership, commitment to student success, and service to public education.

“Dr. Battle’s leadership reflects the best of what is possible when schools, families, community partners, and civic leaders work together in support of students,” said Melissa Jaggers, President and CEO of Alignment Nashville. “Alignment Nashville exists to help bring those partners and resources together around the needs of MNPS students, and Dr. Battle’s steady, student-centered leadership has created the conditions for meaningful collaboration, stronger outcomes, and a shared commitment to ensuring every student thrives.”

“I’m thankful to have Dr. Battle as a partner in Nashville,” commented Freddie O’Connell. “In the year after the highest graduation rate in Metro history, Metro students doubled down on their success, improving test scores in all key subjects, and showing multiple years of the highest level of growth in state measurement. Supporting our next generation of leaders with a quality education is one of our highest callings, and I congratulate Dr. Battle on this recognition.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Adrienne Battle on this well-deserved recognition as Mid Cumberland Superintendent of the Year. Thank you for the dedication to student achievement and success, which demonstrates your exceptional leadership,” said Lizzette Reynolds. “Your work sets a high bar for quality education and creates lasting impacts in the Metro-Nashville community.”

“Dr. Battle is truly leading the region in the impact she is having on students in Nashville,” said Dr. Gary Lilly, Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents. “This award is a recognition from her peer superintendents in Mid-Cumberland of years’ worth of innovation and service.”

“Dr. Battle was selected as the Mid-Cumberland Superintendent of the Year because of her continued focus on the academic achievement and growth of Metro-Nashville students,” shared Dr. David Snowden, Superintendent of Franklin Special District. “Leaders in large urban school districts face many issues that can divert time, attention and energy from ensuring students’ academic success. However, Dr. Battle continues to provide the leadership that enhances student success.”

“A high-quality education that prepares young people for the future is essential to community mobility—a core component of our Partnership 2030 regional economic development strategy,” said Stephanie Coleman, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We work closely with Dr. Battle and MNPS to expand college and career pathways, and we applaud her commitment to accelerating academic outcomes for Nashville’s next generation. Recognition by her peers is one of the highest honors, and it speaks to the impact of her leadership across our region.”

Under Dr. Battle’s leadership, MNPS has made historic academic progress. The district has earned a Level 5 TVAAS Growth rating, the highest possible score on Tennessee’s statewide measure of academic growth, for four consecutive years. It marks the first time in district history MNPS has sustained Level 5 growth for four years in a row, and the last two years have produced the two highest graduation rates on record for MNPS, reflecting sustained progress in helping more students stay on track and earn their diploma.

MNPS students also outpaced overall state academic proficiency growth, posting the district’s strongest results ever on state assessments and reaching record highs in English Language Arts, Math, and Social Studies, while achieving the highest Science scores since tougher state standards were introduced. End-of-Course exam results reached their best levels across every subject, and since 2021, MNPS has recorded double-digit proficiency growth while reducing the number of students scoring “Below” and increasing the number of students exceeding expectations.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues across the Mid-Cumberland Region,” Dr. Battle said. “This award reflects the work of our entire district: our students, educators, school leaders, support staff, families, Board of Education, Mayor and elected leaders, and community partners. MNPS is showing what is possible when a city believes in its public schools and stays focused on ensuring every student is known, supported, and prepared for success.”

Dr. Battle has served as superintendent of MNPS since 2019. A Nashville native and graduate of John Overton High School, she made history as the first woman and first MNPS graduate to lead the district. During her tenure, MNPS has focused on academic coherence, student support, family and community engagement, educator recruitment and retention, and ensuring every student has access to strong pathways for college, career, and life.

Dr. Battle’s selection also follows other recent recognition for her leadership. Earlier this year, she received the Excellence in Family Engagement Award from AASA, The School Superintendents Association and the National PTA, recognizing MNPS’ commitment to strengthening family partnerships as a key part of student success, school improvement, and deeper community connection. Additionally, Dr. Battle was named the Bear of Excellence as a distinguished alumna of Missouri State University in 2026. Harvard University regularly features Dr. Battle as a speaker. Last year, the district was named a 2025 Demonstration District by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, which identifies exemplary K-12 schools and districts and works to share best practices and maximize teaching and learning.

This past week, Dr. Battle announced a new partnership for Nashville’s students with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville to provide full-tuition scholarships under the University MNPS banner that builds on existing partnerships with Vanderbilt University, Tennessee State University, Belmont University, Fisk University, Nashville State Community College, TCAT Nashville, Trevecca Nazarene University, and Lipscomb University.

“Dr. Battle’s recognition is well-deserved and reflects years of steady, student-centered leadership,” said Freda Player, Chair of the Metro Nashville Board of Education.

“The progress MNPS has made is not accidental. Four consecutive years of Level 5 growth, record academic results, and gains that continue to outpace the state all point to a district with a clear vision and the discipline to follow through. On behalf of the Board, we are proud to celebrate Dr. Battle and the educators, students, and families who make this progress possible.”

Nominees for Superintendent of the Year are evaluated on leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.