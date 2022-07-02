Lie-in-state
10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
7594 Old Hickory Blvd
Whites Creek, TN
Visitation With The Family
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
7594 Old Hickory Blvd
Whites Creek, TN
Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service & Boule Service
12:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
7594 Old Hickory Blvd
Whites Creek, TN
Celebration of Life
1:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
7594 Old Hickory Blvd
Whites Creek, TN
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to:
Chi Boule Foundation: www.chiboulefoundation.org/DarrellFreeman
Hotel Arrangements can be made through:
https://stay.visitfranklin.com/search/?Checkin=07%2F06%2F06%2F2022&Checkout=07%2F09%2F2022&GuestsADult=2&GuestsChildren=0
Mr. Darrell S. Freeman, Sr., age 57, of Brentwood, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
He leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish his memory.
The completed obituary will be forthcoming.
Please keep the family of Mr. Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. in your thoughts and prayers.