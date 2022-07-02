Lie-in-state

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

7594 Old Hickory Blvd

Whites Creek, TN



Visitation With The Family

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

7594 Old Hickory Blvd

Whites Creek, TN



Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service & Boule Service

12:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

7594 Old Hickory Blvd

Whites Creek, TN

Celebration of Life

1:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

7594 Old Hickory Blvd

Whites Creek, TN

In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to:

Chi Boule Foundation: www.chiboulefoundation.org/DarrellFreeman

Hotel Arrangements can be made through:

https://stay.visitfranklin.com/search/?Checkin=07%2F06%2F06%2F2022&Checkout=07%2F09%2F2022&GuestsADult=2&GuestsChildren=0

Mr. Darrell S. Freeman, Sr., age 57, of Brentwood, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

He leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish his memory.

The completed obituary will be forthcoming.

Please keep the family of Mr. Darrell S. Freeman, Sr. in your thoughts and prayers.