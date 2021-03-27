Georgia’s Jim Crow 2.0–“What’s Happening Next Door in Georgia is an Absolute Disgrace”

What’s happening next door in Georgia is an absolute disgrace. After hard work and dedication by voters there to turn the state blue, largely behind the leadership of black folks (especially women), Republicans in Georgia and across the country have now prioritized suppressing the vote and making sure next time they lose they really can steal the election.

As STACEY ABRAMS puts it: “This is Jim Crow 2.0” – And we’ve seen similar bills here in Tennessee.



Rachel Maddow pointed out last night that the slew of laws Georgia Republicans just passed would’ve made it so that Trump’s efforts to overturn the election there were successful had they been in place in 2020. They even did away with drop boxes, which Governor Kemp himself used to vote, and made giving water to people in line a crime. The pettiness astounds.



When the only way you can win is to cheat like this, you might be the bad guys in the story.



And to prove that, last night Rep. Park Cannon, an elected black female legislator, was arrested and charged with two felonies for KNOCKING ON THE DOOR behind which Gov. Kemp signed these monstrous bills in secret.



Republicans know the demographics are shifting away from them, so they’ve decided their best course of action is to truly rig the rules in their favor. Hopefully the courts will put a stop to this un-American, shameful ugliness, but in the meantime, we all have a lot of work to do to keep our country from falling off the edge into the abyss. We pledge to do our part.

The Holler