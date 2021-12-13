December 10, 2021 — Washington, D.C. — Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, addressed over 400 legislators attending the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) 45th Annual Legislative Conference last week in Atlanta on “Building Bridges to Engage in International Relations”.

President Akufo-Addo brought his message to the legislators, corporate executives, and other attendees as Ghana is experiencing accelerated growth.

Since winning election in 2016, President Akufo-Addo has helped to transition Ghana into one of the world’s fastest growing economies with mining, hospitality, information and communication technology, and cocoa leading a strong growth recovery according to data from the nation’s Institute for Fiscal Studies.

On Thursday, President Akufo-Addo received the inaugural 2021 NBCSL International Nation Builder Award which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to political progress in their countries.

“President Akufo-Addo’s leadership demonstrates his commitment to public service, the Republic of Ghana, and the global African community,” said NBCSL President Billy Mitchell. “He advocates guaranteeing the rights of Ghanaian citizens and is a champion for justice, freedom, and democracy. President Akufo-Addo is constantly seeking to help make improvements in the lives of Ghanaians.”

Ghana’s President is known for providing free legal help for the poor and is also responsible for some of the key legal cases of the modern era which protected the rights of citizens to demonstrate without police permits, and the right of all political parties to the State-owned media.

“President Akufo-Addo has set the standard for future recipients of NBCSL’s International Nation Builder Award,” said President Mitchell. “He epitomizes how effective global leaders who are concerned about their constituents find a way to make changes that benefit everyone. NBCSL was honored to present him with the award.”

NBCSL is the nation’s premier organization exclusively serving the interests of African American state legislators. With more than 700 members collectively representing over 60 million Americans, NBCSL serves as a national network, advocate and catalyst for public policy innovation, information exchange, and joint action on critical issues. Visit nbcsl.org to learn more.