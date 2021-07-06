Give Us Jobs, Pay Befitting Our Qualifications: Malawian Youth Tell Government

BLANTYRE, Malawi — When he graduated with a diploma in nursing from Saint Luke’s College of Nursing, in Zomba, Malawi, in 2018, Chimwemwe Mukasera, 27, was happy that his dream of assisting the sick was coming true.

Soon after graduating, Chimwemwe applied for a position at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre as a nurse and midwife and was taken, but temporarily.

However, three years down the line, this has not translated to permanent employment for Chimwemwe and over 200 other nurses working at the hospital temporarily.

Despite employing several tactics like sit-ins and writing petitions, the authorities are yet to hear their pleas to grant them full-time employment.

“I am very disappointed with the Chakwera [Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera] administration,” he told Zenger News.

“During campaigns for the June 23, 2020, presidential elections, he promised to create one million jobs and employ all trained medical practitioners and other professionals in their first year of office. But look at us now.”

Chimwemwe, who resides in Namiyango township on the outskirts of Blantyre, said it is challenging to support his four siblings and his parents from the K60,000 ($63) monthly stipends he gets.

“My parents are disappointed. Sometimes they think I am not responsible enough to support them and my siblings, or that I am no longer applying for jobs, as they do not understand how the whole system works.”

The country’s health sector is one of the most donor-dependent globally, lacking modern facilities and adequately trained personnel.

He requested non-governmental organizations in the health sector and international bodies, such as the World Health Organization and the United States Agency for International Development, to develop programs to motivate demoralized medical staff in the country.

Chimwemwe, just like many other professionals in Malawi, are struggling to find employment after training due to a lack of job opportunities in the public and private sectors.