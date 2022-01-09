Looking for a weekend getaway with great food and fun? Head to Gold Strike Resort and Casino in Tunica, MS where you are guaranteed to win big with amazing cuisine and entertainment.

Newly opened is the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill where Chef Tito serves up mouthwatering originals as his fried ribs, which are marinated for 24 hours, smoked for six hours and then deep fried. Another fav is the jambalaya where the chef uses pasta instead of rice for this New Orleans original. In addition to a variety of southern comfort food, choose from a large selection of draft beer, wine and cocktails. Recommended is the pineapple fusion, made with fresh pineapple which has been infused in six bottles of Absolut for one week.

“I’m proud of the entire menu and everything sells,” states Tito. ” We have dedicated cooks and the flavors don’t change because we all care and I’m right there with them.”

The $7 million, non-smoking bar and grill offers 60 HD flat-screens including a giant video wall, VIP lounge and 50-foot-long video poker bar. BetMGM also offers pari-mutuel betting on horse racing and the Mid-South’s only Topgolf Swing Suite, an immersive experience that entertains guests of all ages and skill levels with a wide variety of virtual games that people can play in groups of up to eight players.

The second level of the casino presents the new Buffalo Zone, a 2,800-square-foot gaming space is dedicated exclusively to Aristocrat’s Buffalo™-themed games, some of the most popular games available today.

Free live entertainment is offered nightly at STAGE2, Gold Strike’s video poker bar and cocktail lounge located in the center of the casino action.

Additionally, Gold Strike was the first Mississippi resort to launch BetMGM, the market-leading sports betting app in Mississippi, giving customers access to a wide variety of betting options and benefits tied to Gold Strike and Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, as well as MGM Resorts’ iconic casino-resorts throughout the United States. The BetMGM app will be available for download in Mississippi on both iOS and Android.

Book a room within the impressive 1,200 room tower and enjoy a stay at this one stop destination. For more information on Gold Strike, click here.