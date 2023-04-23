Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani is pleased to announce the addition of Marcus W. Shute, Jr. as Of Counsel to the firm’s Nashville, Tennessee office.

He is a member of the Business Transactions, Cannabis, Hemp, & CBD, Entertainment & Recreation Law, Government Regulatory & Administrative Law, Intellectual Property, Retail & Hospitality, Wealth Management, Probate & Asset Protection practice groups. His experience spans complex business litigation and matters involving employment and professional liability.

Mr. Shute advises clients on various matters and assists in branding, planning, prosecuting, and defending against intellectual property infringements, arbitrations, and appeals. He also has experience representing businesses and individuals in consumer protection, cyber security, privacy risks, breach of contract, fraud, negligence, wealth management, and asset protection.

With the recent legalization of Cannabis, Hemp, and CBD in many jurisdictions, he has advised many clients in the cannabis industry, including growers and distributors, for compliance and licensing while continuing to educate his clients about the evolving changes to local regulations and state and federal law.

Before joining Gordon & Rees, Mr. Shute was the founder and managing partner of his law firm, working with creatives and entrepreneurs to protect their intellectual property and expand their brands and commercial reach. In his spare time, he is a private pilot, teaches at Tennessee State University, and is a referee for the United States Soccer Federation.

