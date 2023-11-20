Terry Fann, 16th Judicial District Circuit Court

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced last week two key judicial appointments for state courts.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of these highly qualified individuals and value the significant experience they will bring to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate their leadership and am confident they will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

The following Tennesseans have been appointed:

• Terry Fann – 16th Judicial District Circuit Court

• Erin Nations – 21st Judicial District Circuit Court

Terry Fann currently serves as an attorney at Waldron, Fann & Parsley. Fann earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee and juris doctor at the University of Memphis. The 16th Judicial District covers Rutherford and Cannon counties.

Erin Nations currently serves as an attorney at Beal, Nations & Crutcher. Nations earned her bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University and juris doctor at Nashville School of Law. The 21st Judicial District covers Williamson County.