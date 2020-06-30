Governor Lee Extends TN State of Emergency To August 29, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended his state of emergency declaration until at least Aug. 29. As of June 29, 2020 Tennessee had 14,743 active cases of coronavirus, with 592 deaths and nearly 2,600 hospitalizations since the outbreak began. These growing figures show the state is averaging about 43 new corona virus-related hospitalizations per day. This is also the highest reported rate since early May. Health officials detected about 4,200 new infections since Friday June 26, 2020, which is the most reported number of cases in any four-day span since the beginning of the outbreak.