Pope Francis Dies at 88

Pope Francis, the Argentine-born pontiff known for his efforts to modernize the Catholic Church and for advocating on behalf of marginalized communities including LGBTQ+ individuals, immigrants, and the poor, has passed away at the age of 88, according to a Vatican announcement early Monday morning.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell confirmed the news in a statement issued by the Vatican. Plans are underway for a conclave to choose the next leader of the Catholic Church. Francis is expected to be laid to rest at the historic Basilica of St. Mary Major, located outside the Vatican walls.