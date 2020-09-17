Grants Available for Black Women-owned Businesses in 7 Cities including Nashville

Innovation meets Main Street: Boosting Black Women-Owned Businesses, a partnership between AEO and LISC powered by Fifth Third Bank, is announcing a program that helps Black women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19 and the civil unrest.

The program will support Black women-owned businesses in seven markets. These seven markets are Atlanta – GA, Charlotte – NC, Louisville, KY, Cincinnati – OH, Detroit – MI, Nashville – TN, Orlando – FL.

In each market, 26 Black female founders will be selected and will participate in MainStreet RISE™. Of the 26 selected, nine founders in each market will also be provided a $10,000 grant which can be used to help with layoff aversion, covering operational costs, pay rent and connect with customers.

Registration deadline is September 23, 2020 at 5PM EDT.

Access the application or learn more at the link below.