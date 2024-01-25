By Vivian Shipe

Martha Baker Director of Care Cuts, left, takes a selfie with Linda, one of her favorite clients, the first to die in the snow.

KNOXVILLE, TN — When the names are called in December at the winter solstice ceremony of those who died on the streets of Knoxville, the first name to be tearfully called will be Linda. Linda Shropshire. Homeless for years, known and loved by many of those who serve the unhoused. She didn’t make it to one of the three warming centers that served, bedded, and welcomed the vulnerable. She was found frozen to death. As the thawing continues and the rains come, it is feared more of the homeless living in the shadows of the city and county will be found.

It wasn’t for lack of trying; due to a true grass roots effort that was led by the community of Knoxville, hundreds are still alive. The volunteer drivers went everywhere, under the bridges, along the railroad tracks, even to known homeless camps, racing against time, desperately seeking those who were in dire need of rescue.

What was thought to be an overnight snow event on the eve of MLK Day , turned into seven days of snow and bitter cold with freezing rain, black ice, temperatures touching zero and wind chills in the negatives.

The efforts were truly collaborative. Volunteers came every day to the three United Methodist Churches who opened their fellowship halls and sanctuaries , many sleeping overnight , serving those brought through the doors, cold, wet and frozen with love and compassion.

Those picked up and brought to the centers, once revived, worked together in the centers keeping it clean, helping to serve each other, grateful for the love and warmth poured into them from people and organizations all over the city and county.

Those housed were all from all walks of life, all ages , the blind, the elderly, youth, evicted families, even infants and toddlers were among those fed breakfast, lunch and dinner. The snow revealing once and for all, the true face of those living on the streets of Knoxville; destroying the NIMBY belief that only those with substance issues and mental illness lived on the streets.

In between the frigid temps, in those moments when the temps were above 32 degrees, the people came from far and wide, more volunteers to stay the night, others to bring meals, to cook, pray, pour coffee and tea, and replenish needed supplies. Day after day, the public came . When the call came in that there were disabled and elders trapped in their homes and hungry, people even stepped up to deliver food and groceries to make sure no one was without.

The leadership of Magnolia Ave United Methodist Church, Vestal UMC, and Cokesbury UMC’s warming centers efforts to help those who could not help themselves were thankful for those from the community who heard their calls for help and stepped up to walk along side them: willing to be their brothers keeper.