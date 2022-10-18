–Via HCA Healthcare Today

Today, HCA Healthcare announced that it will give $1.5 million to Fisk University to support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. This gift is part of the organization’s larger commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). HCA Healthcare has now announced approximately $6.75 million to multiple colleges and universities towards that commitment.

“We are proud to partner with Fisk University as we work to build a diverse pipeline of healthcare professionals,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer for HCA Healthcare. “It is our hope that this latest investment provides more students with the opportunity to find fulfilling careers in nursing.”

This gift will provide scholarships over four years for Fisk health science and nursing students interested in pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at Galen College of Nursing.

In 2021, Galen College of Nursing, a subsidiary of HCA Healthcare, announced an agreement to create a new pathway in nursing for Fisk students. The agreement allows for Fisk degree coursework credits to transfer to Galen College of Nursing so that students may go directly into Galen’s BSN program, allowing them to complete the program in as little as two years. This new investment from HCA Healthcare is designed to help support students in the nursing pathway by providing hands-on shadowing opportunities, mentors, seminars, leadership sessions and career guidance to scholars. The gift will also help support the implementation of the program by funding additional faculty support at Fisk.

“We are excited to announce our expanded partnership with Fisk University to support more students pursuing nursing careers. The commitment to advancing diversity in healthcare is a top priority for HCA Healthcare, and we are proud to work closely with Fisk University to help develop the next generation of nurses.”

-Sherri Neal, Chief Diversity Officer of HCA HealthCare

In 2019, HCA Healthcare partnered with Fisk to create the HCA Healthcare Scholars at Fisk University program to provide scholarships, career planning support and internship opportunities for high-achieving undergraduates. Through the program, HCA Healthcare committed $1 million in scholarship funding to support students studying in a variety of academic areas, including business, computer science, biology and psychology. To date, HCA Healthcare has supported many Fisk University students through the program, including a few who are current HCA Healthcare colleagues.

“This partnership between Fisk University and HCA Healthcare marks the latest stage in our long-term relationship around students pursuing exciting careers in the healthcare industry. HCA Healthcare remains Fisk’s largest Nashville partner, and many students are eager to begin their professional lives right here in Nashville.”

-Frank Sims, Acting President of Fisk University

“The Fisk and HCA Healthcare/Galen partnership adds a whole new dimension for Fisk students interested in nursing. For years, we have heard from students looking for a top nursing program and now with this partnership, Fisk University is able to deliver a pathway of the highest quality for the next generation of nursing leaders,” said Jens Frederiksen, executive vice president of Fisk University.

HCA Healthcare has a history of strategically partnering with organizations to build a diverse healthcare workforce. Earlier this month, HCA Healthcare gave $1.5 million to Tennessee State University to create scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate school students pursuing careers in healthcare and computer science. The company also recently gave $750,000 to The University of Texas at El Paso to create multiple graduate-degree opportunities for students interested in healthcare careers. $1.5 million was given to Florida International University’s (FIU) Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences (NWCNHS) to expand its faculty, offer scholarships to increase enrollment and help address the national nursing shortage. In 2021, HCA Healthcare announced a $1.5 million investment in Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of Allied Health Sciences to strengthen students’ pathways from undergraduate to graduate to management careers in the healthcare industry.

These partnerships and others with industry- and school-based associations are part of HCA Healthcare’s continued efforts to strengthen the diversity of the organization’s talent pipeline.