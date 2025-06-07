Help Shorter College Support Displaced Job Corps Students

The following message is from Shorter College President Dr. Jeffery Norfleet II
At Shorter College, we are honored to welcome 18 displaced students following the sudden closure of the federal Job Corps program. These young people arrived with uncertainty, but today they were met with compassion, care, and a bed to rest in.
This afternoon we met with former Job Corps employees, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, and members of the Arkansas Legislature, including Representative Tara Shephard, Representative Tracy Steele, and former Senator Linda Chesterfield, to discuss what is needed to ensure a smooth transition for these students. Our goal is to provide comprehensive wraparound support services both internally and through external partnerships.
Already, organizations and individuals across the state have begun pouring into this mission. Students began moving in today and were welcomed with bedding, hygiene essentials, and a warm place to begin again.
A heartfelt thank you to Rock Town Realness, the Urban League, AR RAPPS, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and the many other partners and neighbors who have stepped up in our time of need.
We are still calling on Arkansas to stand with us.
If you or your organization can assist, we are currently in need of:
• Laundry pods
• Clothing items
• Socks and undergarments
• Laptops
• Nonperishable snacks
• Financial contributions
You can:
Purchase directly from our registry
RealHelpForShorter (https://bit.ly/ RealHelpForShorter?fbclid= IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExVUhk ZWVUVDg3MGlqcWM4MgEeZYKCk_ H6KMXWNEAGJxl7i4cveGLMJXl27eXX WISyUz68s09Ol7qNruww84s_aem_ aD8Nrsd4j6n94QgHeJXOhg) )
Make a donation (https://www.shortercollege.
Make a donation
For coordination or questions, contact Briana White, Director of Residence Life, at mailto:bwhite@shortercollege.
edu or 501-703-4591.
This is what it means to live out our mission. This is what it means to create a Path to Possible.