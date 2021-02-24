High Profile Endorsements Pour In for Wade Hinton’s Campaign for Mayor of Chattanooga

Mariah Huq, Juanita Ingram, and Reco Chapple – all Chattanooga natives – and DJ AONE and R&B artist Sammie have joined the history-making Hinton Campaign to help elect the first Black Mayor of Chattanooga.

These endorsements come on the heels of the launch of Women for Wade and the release of Hinton’s inclusive economy, affordable housing and COVID-19 recovery plans.

Huq and Ingram both detailed why they support Wade in statements to the press:

“We have a chance to elect the first Black mayor of Chattanooga and we can’t sit on the sidelines,” said Mariah Huq. “Electing Wade will be a historic moment and he is the only candidate who can meet this moment. Chattanooga is facing hard times but Wade has the experience in the public and private sectors that ensures he will be ready to lead on day one. From helping our city recover from COVID-19, to expanding minority owned small businesses and reimagining public safety – Wade is the clear choice and I am happy to lend my support to him.”