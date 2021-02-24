High Profile Endorsements Pour In for Wade Hinton’s Campaign for Mayor of Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN (TN Tribune) – Chattanooga natives and other well-known media personalities Mariah Huq, Juanita Ingram, Reco Chapple, DJ AONE and Sammie Bush, Jr. have endorsed Wade Hinton’s historic campaign for Mayor of Chattanooga.
Mariah Huq, Juanita Ingram, and Reco Chapple – all Chattanooga natives – and DJ AONE and R&B artist Sammie have joined the history-making Hinton Campaign to help elect the first Black Mayor of Chattanooga.
These endorsements come on the heels of the launch of Women for Wade and the release of Hinton’s inclusive economy, affordable housing and COVID-19 recovery plans.
Huq and Ingram both detailed why they support Wade in statements to the press:
“We have a chance to elect the first Black mayor of Chattanooga and we can’t sit on the sidelines,” said Mariah Huq. “Electing Wade will be a historic moment and he is the only candidate who can meet this moment. Chattanooga is facing hard times but Wade has the experience in the public and private sectors that ensures he will be ready to lead on day one. From helping our city recover from COVID-19, to expanding minority owned small businesses and reimagining public safety – Wade is the clear choice and I am happy to lend my support to him.”
“I am proud to help elect the first Black Mayor of Chattanooga,” said Juanita Ingram. “This will be a historic election and we can’t sit on the sidelines. Chattanooga has made a lot of progress but too many inequities still exist. Wade has the policies and plans to ensure that he will address these issues and help us recover from this pandemic more equitable and inclusive.”
These endorsements come just two days after Hinton’s Weekend of Action that encouraged early voting across the city.
About the Supporters:
Mariah Huq, of Married to Medicine fame, started her career in Chattanooga in local news and has made a name for herself as a star in the hit Bravo series. She is also well known across the country for her philanthropic work and as an entrepreneur.
Juanita Ingram, Esq is the founder of Purpose Productions. Ingram is originally from Chattanooga and is an alumna of Tennessee State University and the University of Memphis. She is an internationally acclaimed celebrity known for starring in the TV series Save my Soul, producing the talk show Legal Notion, creating and staring in The Expats International Ingrams, and for her global and local philanthropic work in founding the Dress for Success Greater London and Chattanooga affiliates.
DJ AONE is a well known tour DJ for multiple artists, including J LO, and fellow Hinton supporter, Sammie. He is known for his work with Kandi Burruss of xscape, the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Lil Scrappy.
Sammie, a chart topping R&B artist, has seen many of his songs on Billboard’s Top 100. He has worked with artists like Lil’ Wayne, Soulja Boy, and Bow Wow. Sammie has been nominated for multiple industry awards including a BET Award and a Teen Choice Award.
Reco Chapple, a native of Chattanooga, is a graduate of Tennessee State University. After moving to Atlanta, Georgia he made a name for himself with a distinct style and personality. With a decade as a fashion designer under his belt, he has turned his company “HOUSE OF CHAPPLE” into a household name. He dresses the likes of Kelly Roland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, Comedian Ricki Smiley, and Actress Tasha Smith. On television he was a beloved contestant on Bravo’s “The Fashion Show” Season 1.
For more information about Wade Hinton’s historic campaign for Mayor, visit