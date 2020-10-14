Hispanic Chamber Joins FILM-COM/ Filmolution2020 with Conference Focusing on Opportunities in Film and TV

Nashville, Tenn.—The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (NAHCC) is launching CineTVLatino-COM, a one-day educational conference focusing on opportunities for Hispanic/[email protected]/Latinx creatives and business persons in feature films, television series and documentaries. The conference will present speakers from Costa Rica, Spain, Colombia, Ecuador, USA, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, and Mexico, on a wide range of subjects, film projects and Q&A discussions, with Spanish-English simultaneous interpretation available throughout the day*.
The date this year is Friday, October 16, with selected free screenings by panel participants as part of Filmolution2020 Partner events.
Produced by the NAHCC with the support of FILM-COM, and strategic partners, CineTVLatino-COM is an annual event during the FILM-COM Conference season, for the exchange of independent content, indigenous audiovisual narratives, perspectives, multi-media works, completed or in development; featuring professionals in the industry and educators in the culture.
FILM-COM, (now on 11th year) is an annual business market that primarily brings together seasoned industry executives and content creators for the purposes of establishing business relationships to facilitate the launch of projects either in the packaging or newly shot phases. The website for FILM-COM is http://Film-Com.com
CineTVLatino-COM at Filmolution2020 is part of a 9-day schedule of events from Saturday, October 10 to Sunday, October 18. They include Score-Com for composers, Script-Com for screenwriters, Actor-Com for actors, the Faith in Film Conference, and the SWIFT Summit produced by Women in Film & Television. All partner events of CineTVLatino-Com can be found at http://Filmolution2020.com. Our full schedule is available at http://cinetvlatino-com.com
CineTVLatino-COM2020 panel participants (in alphabetical order):
- Claudio Rojas, Producer, 175 Films & Media, ULACIT (Costa Rica)
- Eduardo Henriquez, Director/Producer, “Criszamver” (Ecuador).
- Elkin Zair, Social Communicator & Audiovisual Producer, SENA (Colombia)
- Fernando Garcia, Film Programmer/Cultural Entrepreneur FICG, (Mexico);
- Gaba Cortes, Director/Artivist (Mexico)
- Gisela Moore, Tennessee Entertainment Commission (USA)
- Pedro Lijerón Vargas, Journalist, Filmmaker, and Culture and Arts Manager at Fundación Grupo Ukamau / Jorge Sanjinés Films (Bolivia).
- Pepe Serna, Actor/Director (USA)
- Pilar Roca, Producer/Director (Peru).
- Robert Rodriguez, Producer (USA)
- Tatiana Astengo, Actor/Journalist (Peru)
- Tato Moreno, Producer/Director, FILMATEC (Argentina).
- Victor Barcena, Director, Dies Irae Audiovisual Productions (Spain)
- Victor Prada Palma, Actor/Director/Producer (Peru)
* Language interpretation provided thanks to a grant from the Frist Foundation
COVID-19 Response Fund through the Tennessee Language Center.
