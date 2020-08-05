Historic Charm, Modern Elegance in Dublin Ohio

Enjoy a weekend getaway to Dublin, Ohio, where Irish pubs, quaint shops and diverse dining line the cobblestone sidewalks of the old historic district. The place to stay is the AC Hotel Columbus Dublin, located in Bridge Park, offering chic modern comfort, delectable dining and stellar hospitality.

VASO, its signature rooftop restaurant/bar, offers views of the Scioto River and historic Dublin. Chef David Belknap offers rich and enticing tapas for the table to enjoy. It makes the decision making a tad bit easier.

Recommendations at VASO include the Cannoli de Pato, offering an amazing blend of flavors from smoked duck, manchego cheese and apple. The Coliflor Confitada is divine, consisting of cauliflower in a sweet curried and cashew cream. Additional recommendations are the roasted garlic cheese stuffed crispy olives with a sweet pickled mustard seed, Falafel crusted artichoke hearts with cucumber and garlic yogurt as well as the garlic Tiger Shrimp with pimenton oil, pickled shishito peppers which is served with toasted sourdough.

Unique to VASO are outdoor igloos, which can be rented for dining on the deck during the winter months. Made of clear plastic, each igloo glows with LED light beams and offers ample heat with a heater and faux fur blankets.

Breakfast is consistent with the Spanish themed offerings within the AC Kitchen. Choose from Cazuela, made with cage-free eggs, manchego and La Quercia Prosciutto or open face toast with cage free scrambled eggs. There is also a buffet which includes fresh croissants made daily, an assortment of fresh Spanish meat and cheese and more.

For those who want some gaming action, the Hollywood Casino is just 20 minutes away, offering smoking and non-smoking areas.

