(Murfreesboro, Tennessee): On March 18, at the Forward Together Convention, the Rutherford County Democratic Party (RCDP) elected Morgan Woodberry as Chair for the 2023-2025 term, marking the first time a Black woman has been elected to the highest position in the county party.

Ms. Woodberry’s historic election reflects the county party’s sustained effort to diversify leadership and to nurture new leaders. Ms. Woodberry was the 2022 Democratic candidate for State House District 49. She is a graduate of the MTSU Social Work Department and is involved in several community organizations. She has a career background in fraud and finance.

Chair Woodberry stated, “My focus is to grow and strengthen RCDP by developing a robust community outreach program that includes voter registration and community education on issues, legislation, and policy. We will build trust with diverse communities by prioritizing constant and authentic relationship building with the community, local organizations and voters.”

Other officers elected include: Celest Davis, Vice Chair; Laura Bohling, 2nd Vice Chair; Matthew Fee, 3rd Vice Chair; Matthew Burke, Secretary; and Jesse Caid, Treasurer. Additionally, 20 diverse Executive Committee members from throughout Rutherford county were elected to represent their State House Districts.