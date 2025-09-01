Q&A with Dr. Richard Price New Senior Pastor of Historic Schrader Lane Church of Christ

By Victoria Green

For more than 100 years, Schrader Lane Church of Christ has stood as a pillar of faith, leadership, and community in Nashville, Tennessee. What began on Jefferson Street has grown into a congregation of more than 1,000 members, supported by over 50 ministries that serve both the church and the broader community. With a legacy of spreading the gospel across the United States and abroad, Schrader Lane has remained steadfast in its mission to conduct the work of the Lord.

Today, the church marks a new chapter in its historic journey. After an extensive national search, Schrader Lane Church of Christ joyfully announces the appointment of Dr. Richard Price as its new Senior Minister. Dr. Price is a nationally respected voice in ministry, higher education, and community engagement. His leadership and vision will build upon Schrader Lane’s remarkable legacy of faithfulness and service, guiding the congregation into a new season of growth and spiritual renewal.

Dr. Price recently served as Senior Minister of the North Green Street Church of Christ in Tupelo, Mississippi, and as Dean of the Chapel at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. Originally from the East Coast, Dr. Price has served congregations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Harlem, New York, including as an associate minister at the Church of Christ in the heart of Harlem. He has also taught at the College of New Rochelle (Brooklyn and Harlem campuses) in the social sciences.

Dr. Price holds multiple advanced degrees, including:

Bachelor of Arts in History (B.A.) from Livingstone College (North Carolina)

Master of Arts in American History (M.A.) from St. John’s University (New York)

Master of Religious Leadership and Administration and Doctor of Ministry (from New York Theological Seminary

Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Higher Education Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi

Dr. Price is married to Dr. Ja’Mes Price, a clinical mental health professional, and together they are the proud parents of a young daughter.

Interview with Dr. Richard Price

The newly appointed Senior Minister of Schrader Lane Church of Christ.

Q1: Dr. Price, what does it mean to you to be selected as the new Senior Minister of such a historic congregation?

A: “It is truly an honor and a blessing to serve a congregation with such a rich legacy of faith, leadership, and service. Schrader Lane has stood as a beacon of hope for over a century, and I am humbled to walk alongside this church family as we continue the mission of Christ. My prayer is to build on the foundation that has already been laid and to inspire the next generation to remain faithful in service to God and community.”

Q2: Isaiah 40:31 states, “But they that wait upon the Lord” What does it mean to wait on the Lord?

A: “It is amazing to see what God can have in his mind for your life. God has called me to be the Senior Minister in this season and in this time. It is beyond me, it is huge, and it is all God, 107 years of service built on the backs of people’s faith. I am forever grateful and humbled.”

Q3: Standing on the shoulders of great minister that came before you, such as M. F. Holt, Oliver Thompson, Dr. David Jones Jr. served over 52 years, and Robert Gardenhire, there was a vision for Schrader Lane. How do you hope to build on its Legacy while leading it into the future?

A: “I am deeply grateful for the faithful leadership of those who came before me. Their vision has shaped Schrader Lane into the strong church it is today. My hope is to honor that legacy by continuing to preach Christ, serve the community, and equip future generations to carry the mission forward with faith and excellence.” “I have a lot of ideas.”

Q4: What spiritual disciplines or practices help you keep grounded?

A: “I remember how frail I am, how faulty I am, and how I am no longer a slave to sin, because of the power of Jesus Christ.” “I still realize I have to focus, and I get up early.” “As a leader, husband, and father, I move differently to keep me aligned with God.”

Q5: “Who are three individuals that have influenced you throughout your life?

A: “My mother, my father, and Dr. Olu Shabazz my spiritual father and mentor” “My father a military man, did a very good job making sure he exemplified what a provider and a protector is.” “He ensured security and taught me a lot of ways of knowing.”

From the Elder’s of Schrader Lane

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Richard Price to Schrader Lane, his spiritual insight, deep compassion, and commitment to the work of Christ make him uniquely suited to lead our congregation into its next chapter.” “This is an exciting time in the life of our church, and we are confident that God has guided this process.” “Dr. Price’s tenure will begin in the coming weeks, with introductory events planned for the congregation and broader community. Schrader Lane Church of Christ looks forward to continuing its legacy of impactful ministry under his leadership.”

“The Schrader Lane Church of Christ family invites you to worship on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. as Dr. Richard Price delivers his first sermon as Senior Minister. Be a part of this historic and joyful occasion!”