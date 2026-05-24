Nashville’s Airport Transitions to Cashless Parking July 1

Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, is enhancing the parking experience with a more streamlined, efficient and modern system. As part of these improvements, BNA will transition to a cashless parking operation beginning July 1, 2026.

For passengers who do not have a credit card, cash to card machines will be available to convert cash into a prepaid card that can be used for parking. Two machines are currently located inside the terminal on the Departures Level (Level 3)—one in North Ticketing across from the JetBlue counter and one in South Ticketing across from the Allegiant Airlines counter.

Ahead of the cashless transition, a third cash to card machine will be installed on the Arrivals Level (Level 2) between baggage claims 8 and 9. Cash used for tipping, including valet services, will continue to be accepted and is not affected by this change.

Industry standards increasingly support cashless parking transactions, and we are proud to further streamline the process for parkers.

More information about parking options at BNA is available at Park at BNA® | Nashville International Airport®