Honorable Robert L. “Butch” Childers – Achieving Mindfulness Webinar Part 1 of 3

Mindfulness is the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what’s going on around us. While mindfulness is something, we all naturally possess, it’s more readily available to us when we practice daily. Join Judge Robert L. “Butch” Childers and Judge Steven C. Hornsby in a three part series as they introduce to us the strategies for effective time management, increasing our awareness and resiliency by utilizing strategies for mindfulness.