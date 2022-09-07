Obituary for Judge Philip Evans Smith

Judge Philip E. Smith, age 62 of Nashville, passed away September 4, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Lurene Smith. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam Smith; children, Katelynn Smith and Kelsey Roberge (Mikey); grandchildren, Briston Roberge, Hadley Roberge, and Reed Roberge; brother, Scott Smith.



Judge Smith became the presiding judge of the 20th Judicial District on September 1, 2022. He was first appointed to the bench by former Governor Phil Bredesen in March of 2009 and was then elected in 2010, 2014, and 2022, where he compassionately served the people of Nashville. He had a passion for adoption, stating that “Adoption Day was the happiest day at the courthouse and everyone left happy”.

Prior to joining the judiciary, Judge Smith was an assistant district attorney in the 20th Judicial District, working in the Child Support Enforcement. Later in his career he served as a special judge for the Davidson County 2nd Circuit Court, 5th Circuit Court, Probate Court, and as a special referee for the Davidson County Juvenile Court. He also served as a hearing panel member on the Board of Professional Responsibility. In private practice he worked for the Norman Law Firm and Robinson, Smith, and Oglesby. In 2015, The Women’s Political Collaborative of Tennessee honored Judge Smith with a “Good Guys Award” for his work on domestic violence. He graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1988 and Tennessee State University in 1984.



Visitation will be at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home Tuesday, September 6th from 4-6pm and Wednesday, September 7th from 3pm until the time of the Celebration of Life at 5pm. Honorary Pallbearers: Mikey Roberge, Briston Roberge, Reed Roberge, Steve Santi, Scott Smith, Terry Crotzer, Mickey Nelson, David Martin, and Steve Johnson.



In lieu of flowers please make memorials to The Family Center, 139 Thompson Ln. Nashville, TN 37211, Miriam’s Promise, 3701 Hillsboro Pk. Nashville, TN 37215, or Show Hope, 230 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064.



In honor of the Judge, the family will be wearing UT Orange on Tuesday night. Anyone that would like to join in please do so. As he so proudly said, “It’s football time in Tennessee, Go Vols!”

