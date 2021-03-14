Hoopfest at Rocky Top High School Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 27th

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (March 27, 2021) – Ole Ben Franklin Mitsubishi is presenting a High School Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 27th with the first games starting at 9 am. The last games are projected to begin at 3pm. Elite high school teams from Atlanta, Charlotte, and Cincinnati will meet in Knoxville for the Hoopfest.

Hoopfest At Rocky Top will be held at Emerald Youth Foundation at 1740 Texas Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the general public cannot attend. Find Information about a Livestream of the Games here: www.rockytophoopfest. weebly.com For more information call 865-776-2265 or email: [email protected]